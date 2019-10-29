SAN DIEGO — A San Diego judge has agreed to not sentence the wife of Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter until after her husband's Jan. 22 corruption trial, where she is expected to testify against him.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan in court documents filed Tuesday moved the date for Margaret E. Hunter's sentencing hearing from December to April 13.

Federal prosecutors and the defense attorneys had asked for the change.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. Prosecutors say she and the California lawmaker misspent $250,000 in campaign funds on everything from family trips to tequila shots.

In her plea deal, Margaret Hunter agreed to testify against her husband. Rep. Hunter has pleaded not guilty and called it a partisan witch hunt. He is running for reelection.