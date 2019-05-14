LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of a former Kentucky police officer who admitted to sexually abusing minors in the departments now defunct youth program.

The Courier Journal reports U.S. District Judge David Hale delayed the sentencing Friday, saying the plea deal for ex-Louisville police Officer Kenneth Betts was too lenient. The deal called for Betts to serve 10 to 15 years on federal charges of enticement and child pornography. Hale says federal guidelines call for a 27-year sentence.

Betts' attorney, Brian Butler, says the delay has postponed a hearing at which Betts was expected to plead guilty to sodomy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Hale also delayed the sentencing of another Louisville officer Brandon Wood, who's pleaded guilty to similar charges.