The curtain has come down on a serial burglar whose online detective work led him to the homes of dozens of Twin Citians as they were enjoying a night at the theater.

David W. Pollard, 47, of Prior Lake, pleaded guilty and was given a sentence spanning more than 11 years for two of the nearly 40 break-ins that prosecutors say he committed over several years in Eden Prairie and other nearby suburbs. They say he stole more than $300,000 worth of items.

Hennepin County District Judge Tanya Bransford also ordered Pollard to pay more than $30,000 in restitution to his victims, with the possibility that he’ll be on the hook for more later.

“It took a certain amount of intelligence, a certain amount of intentionality to make sure [the residents] were not home,” Bransford said during Friday’s sentencing. “It is hoped that you can use that intelligence and cunning to do something positive, instead of wreaking havoc in the community.”

Pollard’s strategy for stealing, employed from April 2012 to March 2015, started with him going to the Guthrie or Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, recording the license plate numbers of patrons and then tapping a public data internet service to learn their home addresses. Authorities have not disclosed the internet service Pollard used.

In many of the break-ins, Pollard stole guns, at least 20 in all. One resident who spoke in court, Thomas Seifert, said Pollard stole guns from his house and sold them to people who could not legally buy firearms.

Assistant County Attorney Charles Gerlach read numerous victim-impact statements into the record during sentencing, including one referencing the loss of a 100-year-old violin that had been handed down in the family.

Pollard was arrested in April 2015, but not without some drama. Minnetonka police received a call of a burglary in progress and surrounded the house. When Pollard drove out of the garage, he dodged police by crossing over lawns, prompting the officers to give chase. Pollard abandoned his still-moving car and ran, but he was soon caught. In the car were a handgun, silverware and other valuables from the house.

With credit for time served in jail since his arrest, Pollard will spend the first 6⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. However, Pollard’s state sentence overlaps with his nearly nine-year federal prison term for being a felon in possession of firearms. His federal time began in July 2016, meaning he’ll remain incarcerated until 2025.

Pollard’s criminal history in Minnesota reaches back to the late 1980s and includes convictions in the Twin Cities for burglary, robbery, assault, weapons possession and receiving stolen property.