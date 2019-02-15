MILWAUKEE _ Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 79 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $324.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $157.4 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

Sensient shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

