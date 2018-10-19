MILWAUKEE _ Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $47.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $342.7 million in the period.

Sensient shares have increased nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.

