PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The first round of the Senior PGA Championship has been suspended due to dangerous weather conditions.

A series of thunderstorms were scheduled to pass over suburban Rochester, where the major is being played at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course.

The forecast on Thursday calls for a chance of thunderstorms to last through 3 p.m.

Ken Tanigawa is leading the field at 4 under through 11 holes. Jeff Maggert, who was through 16 holes, and Darren Clarke, through 15, are a stroke back.

The morning group took advantage of calm conditions. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and there was hardly a breeze when play was stopped just before 11:30 a.m.

The afternoon groups of the $3.25 million tournament were scheduled to tee off starting at 12:10.