BEIRUT — A senior Lebanese politician is urging his colleagues to form a new government quickly, following general elections held last week.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon cannot tolerate any delays because of growing regional tensions and a struggling economy.
The powerful Shiite politician has held the post for more than 25 years, and is expected to be re-elected when the new parliament convenes later this month.
Berri spoke to The Associated Press in an interview in Beirut Friday, a few days after Lebanon held its first parliament elections in nine years. In the vote, Berri's Amal group and its allies including Hezbollah won more than a third of the seats, giving them the power to veto any legislation.
Berri called for a unity government that includes all Lebanese factions.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.