The president of a Twin Cities property asset and management company fired a senior executive amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he stole from at least one of the firm’s many clients, an independent condominium complex where retired University of Minnesota faculty and staff live.

One resident of 1666 Coffman in Falcon Heights informed other owners in an e-mail Thursday that the ousted executive for Durand & Associates management company in South St. Paul embezzled “a large amount of money” and “has disappeared.”

Sandra Durand of Durand & Associates said that a meeting Wednesday with condo owners “went very well.” She declined to say more. Condo association representative and resident Donna Scott said Durand & Associates has directed her not to comment.

South St. Paul Police Chief Bill Messerich acknowledged there is an “active and open investigation” but otherwise declined to comment out of concern for jeopardizing his department’s efforts in this case.

The executive has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Scott’s e-mail said she estimates that “approximately 40 percent of our money has been stolen.” The impact, she wrote, means halting large capital projects such as water mitigation and concrete work on the south lawn on the property of more than 90 units on 6.5 acres leased from the U.

While neither Scott nor Durand would say how much money is involved, the condo association’s financial statement from December 2016 lists “current assets” of nearly $1.1 million. That statement was prepared with data provided by the executive under investigation.

No one connected with the investigation has said whether the executive is suspected of embezzling from other Durand & Associates Clients. Scott’s letter to 1666 Coffman residents mentioned a “discovery phase” of an investigation by Durand that involves 34 properties.

Durand’s letter to the condo association revealed that her company noticed financial discrepancies last week. She said her firm is carrying out its own investigation along with the South St. Paul Police Department. She also informed the condo owners that the executive under investigation has been fired.

“First and foremost, I need to assure you we are researching every available path for recovery of funds,” including what insurance claims are possible, Durand said in her letter to the association running the independent-living housing complex, which is located on Larpenteur Avenue and reserved for former U faculty and staff ages 55 and older.

“My company has served associations such as yours for more than 45 years, with, I have been told on many occasions, an outstanding commitment to the needs of the associations,” her letter continued. “Durand & Associates has never had an issue such as this in our entire history.

“I am both shocked and extremely distressed to report this situation to you. We will continue working, both internally and externally, to obtain a full and complete understanding of these events.”

The executive under investigation has been with Durand & Associates since the late 1990s. He has a degree in finance and volunteers on budget planning committees for various charities in the St. Paul area, according to his company biography.

Along with various forms of housing, including the Cliff House Apartments in Burnsville, the firm also has experience with managing commercial, medical office and retail ventures.

In 2012, the firm on an interim basis ran the small community of Landfall, a 304-site mobile home park, after the City Council fired its city manager without the approval of the Washington County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.