DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal's armed forces say three soldiers have died after their helicopter crashed in Central African Republic.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces said Friday that the Senegalese Air Force helicopter was returning from an operational mission with the United Nations peacekeeping force when it crashed in the town of Bouar.

Another person was wounded. The Senegalese are in contact with the U.N. to evacuate that soldier and repatriate the bodies.

The helicopter is part of a Senegalese fleet working in Central African Republic, where large-scale violence began in 2013.

Armed groups currently control most of the country and carry out deadly attacks on displaced people's camps and other communities.