Star Tribune Outdoors continues to welcome readers' deer pictures as part of the newspaper's annual tradition of honoring families who participate in Minnesota's keystone hunting season.

Each Wednesday Outdoors page over the next few weeks will be dedicated to photographic displays of the annual whitetail harvest, captured by hunters in the field.

We celebrate big bucks, of course, but reader submissions year in and year out also capture the true fabric of deer hunting ... be it a youngster's first deer or any number of oddities that make the whitetail harvest so special.

E-mail photos to tony.kennedy@startribune.com

Any photo should be accompanied by a written description of the hunt: Who, what, when, where and how. Please include a phone number and contact information in case our editors have questions. Happy hunting!