HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away from Detroit Mercy in the second half for an 84-65 win on Saturday.
Northern Kentucky led 41-35 at halftime. With a 50-45 lead, NKU used a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the way.
The Norse have won four straight and are 9-1 in their last 10,
Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for the Norse (18-7, 10-3 Horizon League) and Adrian Nelson grabbed 13 rebounds coming off the bench.
Dwayne Rose Jr. led the Titans (6-19, 4-8) with 21 points as he made all 10 of his foul shots. Justin Miller scored 11 and Antoine Davis 10. Detroit Mercy has dropped three straight.
