– No cellphones, no reading material, no talking. Not even coffee — just uncomfortable chairs to sit in, water or milk to drink and the monologues of the House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s lawyers for eight or more hours per day.

These are the rules imposed on 100 senators as they proceed through what could be 10 or more long days of Senate jury duty. Lawmakers have been instructed by the Senate sergeant at arms to remain quiet “on pain of imprisonment” — or at the very least, the scourge of political backlash.

While weighing the heavy constitutional matters of whether the president should be removed from office in the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, senators also have to contend with the fragility of the human condition: How much pretrial coffee is too much? How does a senator accustomed to hitting 10,000 steps each day sit still for eight-plus hours straight? How did people combat boredom before cellphones?

Their coping mechanisms have varied.

Many senators, such as Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., are frequently taking notes to stay focused.

Senators such as Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Michael Bennett, D-Colo.; and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., have taken to standing behind their chairs to stretch their backs. “It gets uncomfortable,” Toomey said.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., handed out fidget spinners to his fellow Republicans at a closed-door lunch before the trial resumed Thursday. He flicked a green plastic spinner on his hand while Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., one of the House impeachment managers, spoke about the conditions under which the Founding Fathers envisioned when impeachment might be necessary.

Like Nadler, many politicians have been trying to channel the Founding Fathers’ intentions in recent months — citing Alexander Hamilton or James Madison, for instance. But Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., took it a step further: He brought an old-fashioned quill pen to the Senate floor, a gift to the sketch artists deployed by media companies to provide imagery of the chamber, where camera access is severely limited.

And of course, some senators were lulled to slumber. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, was caught sleeping on Tuesday by a New York Times sketch artist who depicted the snooze. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., similarly examined the back of his eyelids on Wednesday.

Coffee and tea are out of the question. Senators can only drink water, sparkling water or milk while on the Senate floor, according to Senate practice.

Senators have largely stuck to water, but at least two — Burr and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. — were spotted with a glass of milk this week.

The allowance for milk stems from the 1950s, when milk was thought to be a good treatment for ulcers, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Snacks and gum — while technically banned — have been heavily deployed. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., chewed gum with vigor in his first row seat Thursday. In the back of the chamber, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., shared his supply with neighbor Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has a stash of Reese’s in her desk.

While the candy ban has been broken, senators have largely adhered to the cellphone prohibition. It has served as a form of detox for lawmakers accustomed to frequently checking e-mail and Twitter.

“It has been liberating,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. “I think it’s great not to have the computer.”

“It’s kind of refreshing,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. He’s spending his time taking down questions he plans to ask the lawyers during 16 hours of question time expected next week.

He, like several other senators, have taken to slowly strolling around the back of the chamber. “I’m missing my workouts,” he said.

As the hours wear on each day, those walks by Kennedy and others have become more frequent. And senators have taken longer breaks — going to the cloakroom for that cellphone check or a snack — but for the most part, senators have remained in the chamber.