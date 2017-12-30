CONCORD, N.H. — The Russian Embassy says it refused entry to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, of New Hampshire, because she's on a "black list" created in response to U.S. sanctions.

Shaheen and Republican Sens. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, and John Barrasso, of Wyoming, planned to travel to Russia in January, but the trip is now canceled.

Shaheen serves on the Foreign Relations Committee and pressed for sanctions against Russia.

Spokesman Ryan Nickel said Shaheen learned this week that her Republican colleagues scuttled the trip because her visa request was rejected. In a statement, the Russian Embassy blamed Washington for creating "this situation" and urged Washington to renounce the sanctions.

Nickel said Shaheen will continue to hold Russia's government accountable for "actions that go against international norms and against the Russian people."