WASHINGTON — Senate leaders say they have reached tentative agreement on bipartisan sexual harassment legislation that would hold members of Congress personally liable for harassment claims.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., says he expects to introduce the bill with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., later Tuesday. Voting is possible by the week's end.

Under the emerging deal, lawmakers "will have personal liability" for harassment claims against them, Blunt said.

The Senate has been under pressure to act amid a national reckoning over sexual misconduct. The House passed legislation this year requiring lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury for settlements made with taxpayer funds. More than $300,000 in taxpayer funds has been paid to over the past 15 years to settle sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination claims.