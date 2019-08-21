Long se­curi­ty lines at the Min­ne­ap­olis-St. Paul International Airport's main ter­mi­nal prompt­ed the Min­ne­so­ta's two U.S. sena­tors on Wednesday to call for ad­di­tion­al staff­ing from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

On Mon­day, the Metropolitan Air­ports Commission (MAC) launched a tem­po­rary reconfiguration of two se­curi­ty check­points in the tick­et­ing lob­by of Ter­mi­nal 1, also known as the Lind­bergh ter­mi­nal. The new sys­tem prompted by a con­struc­tion pro­ject has cre­at­ed long lines, con­fu­sion and out­rage a­mong pas­sen­gers this week.

But Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith, both D-Minn., said the con­struc­tion ex­ac­er­bat­es an al­read­y fes­ter­ing is­sue — TSA staff­ing has not kept up with the growth of pas­sen­gers fly­ing from MSP.

"The bottom line is that it is simply unacceptable that authorized TSA staffing at MSP has decreased while passenger traffic has increased," Klobuchar said at a news conference Wednesday. "It is critical that we do everything possible to mitigate the impact on wait times caused by construction."

Klobuchar said she has sent two let­ters to TSA Ad­min­is­tra­tor David Pekoske since last fall urging the a­gen­cy to bol­ster staff­ing at MSP to ad­dress re­cent in­creas­es in wait times at se­curi­ty check­points.

In 2012, MSP served a­bout 34 mil­lion pas­sen­gers and had 670 full-time e­quiv­a­lent TSA of­fic­ers al­lo­cat­ed to the air­port, ac­cord­ing to Klobuchar. By 2017, traf­fic at MSP had in­creased to 38 mil­lion pas­sen­gers, but TSA had re­duced the num­ber of as­signed full-time e­quiv­a­lent of­fic­ers to 630, she said.

Travelers made their way through the TSA security at Terminal 1 at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in May 2019. ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com

MAC spokes­man Pat­rick Ho­gan said, "TSA has great staff, there's just not en­ough of them." TSA is only able to staff 16 of the 21 check­point lanes in Ter­mi­nal 1 at a time, he add­ed.

For ex­am­ple, Check­point No. 10 on the skyway be­tween the C and G con­courses has been shut­tered for months due to TSA staff­ing is­sues.

It's un­clear how many screen­ers work at MSP now; TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The tem­po­rary reconfiguration, which ends in mid-December, means pas­sen­gers with TSA PreCheck, Clear with PreCheck, and air­port em­ploy­ees must use the south check­point, which has six lanes. Passengers with­out PreCheck, and with First Class/Sky Pri­or­i­ty and stan­dard Clear should use the north check­point, which has 10 lanes.

The construction is part of a broad­er, multiyear $1.6 bil­lion over­haul of the air­port's busy main ter­mi­nal.

At MSP, TSA screens an av­er­age of 35,000 travelers a day, but in sum­mer months that num­ber can in­crease by more than 17% to ap­prox­i­mate­ly 41,000 travelers a day.