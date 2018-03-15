NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana senator is vowing to ban animals in airline overhead bins after a dog died in one, but some critics are asking why he doesn't show the same urgency in calling for more gun control.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy tweeted Wednesday that he would file a bill stopping airlines from putting animals in the overhead compartments following news that a dog died on a United flight after a flight attendant told the owners to put the animal in one.

Twitter users quickly jumped on Kennedy for making his proposal on the same day that students nationwide walked out of school to protest gun violence and honor victims of the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

Kennedy's spokeswoman, Michelle Millhollon, said his office declined to comment.