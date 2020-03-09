A prominent Senate Democrat is calling on the biggest gig economy companies to make it easier for on-demand workers to take time off amid the coronavirus outbreak, and several of the companies have cautiously signaled they are open to the notion.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., asked Uber, Lyft, Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash and Instacart to alleviate some of the potential financial burden that their drivers and couriers may face if they become ill with COVID-19 or choose to reduce their exposure by staying home.

In letters to each company last week, Warner urged them to consider opening a health fund that workers could tap into to help cover testing or treatment. He also suggested offering workers the weekly average pay regardless of how much they work to lessen the incentive to keep working for those who are ill or may have been exposed.

Warner said gig and contingent workers may be among the most vulnerable workers because they are potentially unable to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home when sick, work remotely or get medical treatment "without experiencing some kind of financial hardship."

"They may not go to the doctor when they are sick for lack of insurance and they may not stay home due to loss of income," Warner said. "A health emergency for which they bear no responsibility should not place an undue financial burden on workers and their family."

Some of the companies in question have begun to introduce measures designed to help contractors avoid potential contact with the virus. Postmates and DoorDash, for instance, are now allowing customers to designate if they want to have their package dropped off at their door instead of handed directly to them. Couriers, however, do not have access to the same feature. Some of the companies have also reinforced CDC recommendations in messages to the workers on washing their hands and staying home when ill.

Outside the tech industry, companies such as Trader Joe's are finding ways to encourage sick employees to stay home.