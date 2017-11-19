LOS ANGELES — PBS and WETA say Minnesota U.S. Senator Al Franken will not appear substantially in David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize special airing Monday night.
Representatives said Sunday that PBS will air an updated version of the previously filmed event in which Franken will only be visible at the end of the show when the cast joins Letterman on stage.
PBS and WETA said that the inclusion of Franken in the broadcast would distract from the show's purpose as a celebration of American humor.
Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken has since apologized to her and said that he remembers their encounter differently,
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Politics
National
Franken cut from PBS David Letterman tribute
PBS and WETA say Minnesota U.S. Senator Al Franken will not appear substantially in David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize special airing Monday night.
National
Border agent dies after being injured in Texas
Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend area for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.
National
Trump voices doubt about trophy hunting policy
President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed more doubts about a new policy allowing trophies of African elephants shot for sport to be imported, appearing to question whether "this horror show" would actually aid in the conservation of any animal.
National
The Latest: Trump tweets about death of Border Patrol agent
The Latest on the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas (all times local):
National
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China in jail.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.