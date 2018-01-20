The 50-49 roll call Saturday by which the Senate rejected legislation to fund the federal government through Feb. 16. The bill required 60 votes to pass.
A "yes" vote is a vote to pass the bill.
Voting yes were 5 Democrats and 45 Republicans.
Voting no were 42 Democrats, 5 Republicans and 2 independents.
Democrats Yes
Donnelly, Ind.; Heitkamp, N.D.; Jones, Ala.; Manchin, W.V.; McCaskill, Mo.
Democrats No
Baldwin, Wis.; Bennet, Colo.; Blumenthal, Conn.; Booker, N.J.; Brown, Ohio; Cantwell, Wash.; Cardin, Md.; Carper, Del.; Casey, Pa.; Coons, Del.; Cortez Masto, Nev.; Duckworth, Ill.; Durbin, Ill.; Feinstein, Calif.; Gillibrand, N.Y.; Harris, Calif.; Hassan, N.H.; Heinrich, N.M.; Hirono, Hawaii; Kaine, Va.; Klobuchar, Minn.; Leahy, Vt.; Markey, Mass.; Menendez, N.J.; Merkley, Ore.; Murphy, Conn.; Murray, Wash.; Nelson, Fla.; Peters, Mich.; Reed, R.I.; Schatz, Hawaii; Schumer, N.Y.; Shaheen, N.H.; Smith, Minn.; Stabenow, Mich.; Tester, Mont.; Udall, N.M.; Van Hollen, Md.; Warner, Va.; Warren, Mass.; Whitehouse, R.I.; Wyden, Ore.
Republicans Yes
Alexander, Tenn.; Barrasso, Wyo.; Blunt, Mo.; Boozman, Ark.; Burr, N.C.; Capito, W.V.; Cassidy, La.; Cochran, Miss.; Collins, Maine; Corker, Tenn.; Cornyn, Texas; Cotton, Ark.; Crapo, Idaho; Cruz, Texas; Daines, Mont.; Enzi, Wyo.; Ernst, Iowa; Fischer, Neb.; Gardner, Colo.; Grassley, Iowa; Hatch, Utah; Heller, Nev.; Hoeven, N.D.; Inhofe, Okla.; Isakson, Ga.; Johnson, Wis.; Kennedy, La.; Lankford, Okla.; Moran, Kan.; Murkowski, Alaska; Perdue, Ga.; Portman, Ohio; Risch, Idaho; Roberts, Kan.; Rounds, S.D.; Rubio, Fla.; Sasse, Neb.; Scott, S.C.; Shelby, Ala.; Sullivan, Alaska; Thune, S.D.; Tillis, N.C.; Toomey, Pa.; Wicker, Miss.; Young, Ind.
Republicans No
Flake, Ariz.; Graham, S.C.; Lee, Utah; McConnell, Ky.; Paul, Ky.
Republicans Not Voting
McCain, Ariz.
Independents No
King, Maine; Sanders, Vt.
