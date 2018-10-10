WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats briefly turned the chamber's subject to health care Wednesday, just four days after lawmakers' nasty war over confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
And while Democrats lost the vote, they hope they've gained a message that will bolster their chances of winning Senate control in next month's elections.
It was a near party-line vote.
The outcome was no surprise. Democrats say the effort will help them in November because health care remains a top concern for voters.
Trump has made it easier for people to buy short-term plans. Republicans say the policies provide a low-cost option that many people want.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US gives closings in case against West Virginia justice
The federal government has given its closing arguments in the criminal trial of a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice.
National
Refinery near national park avoids potential big roadblock
North Dakota regulators won't order a company to stop work on an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park so they can study the appropriateness of the site.
National
GOP official: Davids to be sent packing to 'reservation'
Fellow Republicans are condemning a local GOP official's social media attack that says a Native American congressional candidate in Kansas would be "sent back packing to the reservation."
National
Homeland Security issues another Texas border wall waiver
The Department of Homeland Security has issued another waiver of environmental laws to build new border barriers in South Texas, this time for roughly 17 miles (27 kilometers) cutting through the National Butterfly Center and other sensitive areas.
National
Judge: Video 'casts doubt' on police account of killing
A federal judge says video of a racially charged, fatal San Francisco police shooting "casts doubt" on officers' accounts that a 26-year-old black man was moving quickly toward them when they shot.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.