– As senators reviewed the findings of the FBI's investigation into sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., looked increasingly poised to score a hat trick.

Not only are he and President Donald Trump growing more confident that they will be able to wrangle the votes to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, handicappers also believe Republicans are more likely to maintain control of the Senate than they were a week ago because the party's base has been so galvanized by the battle. And, even more importantly over the long-term, a Justice Kavanaugh — at just 53 years old — would help McConnell realize his long-term vision of tipping the balance of the nation's jurisprudence to the right for a generation.

During his three decades in the Senate, and especially while in leadership, McConnell has been very attuned to the power of the courts and has made judges a top priority. He has described the 2016 blockade of Merrick Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia's death as one of his proudest achievements. By keeping many lower-court vacancies open under President Barack Obama, as well, McConnell has now been able to fill them under Trump.

Evidence continues to mount that the Kavanaugh fight is galvanizing Republican base voters in red states that will decide the Senate. An NPR-PBS-Marist poll this week found a negligible difference between Democrats and Republicans in the percentage who say that this year's congressional elections were very important. "That's a big change from the responses to that same question in a poll from July," the Washington Post's Philip Bump noted.

"Since July, the percentage of Republicans saying the election is very important has increased by 12 points," Bump said. "What's more, Republicans overwhelmingly say that they are more likely to support a candidate who backed Kavanaugh's nomination — meaning that the energized base wants to see it happen."

While an inspired Republican base is key to holding the Senate because of the nature of the 2018 map, it's important to add that the fight has also fired up Democrats and independent women. Because control of the House is likely to be decided by moderates in suburban districts, this increases the chances that the Kavanaugh fight helps the GOP keep the Senate yet makes them more likely to lose the House.

Angry protesters who have descended on Washington to agitate against Kavanaugh have played into McConnell's hand.

McConnell recounted the "bullying" that Republican lawmakers have faced in the past few weeks during a speech Wednesday on the Senate floor. He noted that last week Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife, Heidi, were "run out" of a fancy Washington restaurant. "And some [senators] have seen organized far-left protesters camp out at their homes. I'm not suggesting we're the victims here. But I want to make it clear to these people who are chasing my members around the hall here, or harassing them at the airports or going to their homes: We will not be intimidated by these people!"

The majority leader then described Kavanaugh as "one of the most impressive, most stunningly qualified Supreme Court nominees in our nation's history."