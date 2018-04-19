WASHINGTON — A Senate committee is set to vote at 5 p.m. Monday on the nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.
Pompeo faces Democratic opposition and may not be able secure a recommendation from the panel.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says it may be tough for Democrats to block Pompeo's nomination after his high-stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
McConnell said Thursday, "Obviously, he has the confidence of the president. It's hard to imagine a better choice."
A full Senate vote is expected next week.
The nominee to replace Pompeo is Gina Haspel, now the deputy director. Her Senate hearing is scheduled for May 9, and she, too, faces resistance.
