ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate has signed off on raises for the state's 30,000 public employees and voted to plug a budget shortfall in state pension plans.
Underfunded pensions and state employee contracts have been controversial at the Capitol for years. Republicans on a legislative panel last fall rejected new contracts with a 2 percent raise for state workers, arguing they were too large. And Dayton vetoed last year's attempt to shore up nearly $30 million in unfunded pension liabilities for this year because it was lumped in with other, more controversial measures.
The GOP-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved both measures Monday, including a unanimous vote to increase pension funding while making some cost-saving cuts.
But it's unclear if and when the House will follow suit. Neither bill has advanced in that chamber.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.