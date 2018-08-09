MADISON, Wis. — The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Senate are talking about a tax incentive package that could keep open a pair of Kimberly-Clark Corp. plants in northeast Wisconsin.

Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling said Thursday she spoke briefly by phone with Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. She says Fitzgerald did not ask her if any Democrats would vote for the bill.

There are not enough Republican votes currently to pass the measure, which the paper products manufacturer says it needs to keep the plants open. The Assembly passed the bill earlier this year.

The bill is stalled in the Senate unless some Democrats break ranks or Republican opponents change their mind.

Shilling says she had a "general discussion" with Fitzgerald but declined to say whether they discussed options of the Senate returning this year to vote on the bill.