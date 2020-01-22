WASHINGTON - Several Senate Democrats are privately discussing the possibility of calling Republicans’ bluff on witnesses, weighing an unusual trade in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: the testimony of Hunter Biden for the testimony of a key administration official.

Publicly, most Democrats have scoffed at the growing GOP clamor to hear former Vice President Joe Biden’s son testify, dismissing him as irrelevant to the charges against Trump and accusing Republicans of trying to distract from the allegations against the president.

But behind closed doors, a small group of Democratic senators and aides have begun to question that logic, sounding out their colleagues on whether they should back a witness deal that could lead to testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton or other administration officials with possible firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine controversy, according to multiple Democratic officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.

These Democrats said they believe having Hunter — or possibly Joe Biden — testify could backfire on Trump and the GOP, giving Biden and the party a platform to strike back and paint Republicans and the White House as obsessed with trying to damage one of Trump’s 2020 presidential rivals.

“If you want to give Joe Biden an opportunity to sit in the well of the Senate and answer the question, ‘Do you think the president acted appropriately?’ go right ahead,” said Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., a Biden supporter who is close with the family. Coons has not discussed the matter with Biden or Democratic leaders but said his longtime friend could hold his own.

“I can’t imagine a person more comfortable in the well of the Senate than a man who spent 36 years here as a United States senator,” he said.

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said that Hunter Biden is immaterial to the impeachment charges, but left the door open to the possibility of having him testify.

“If there are four Republicans who open the conversation about witnesses, then I assume there will be a negotiation that follows — but I can’t tell you where it goes,” he said.

The discussions about the Bidens are being closely held, and the issue is fraught for Democrats, due to the differing levels of support for Biden in a chamber stocked with presidential candidates and the clashing views on impeachment strategy.

Inside Biden’s 2020 operation, there is little interest in publicly engaging with what Biden’s advisers and friends dismiss as “a stupid Republican talking point,” said a person familiar with the campaign’s stance on the issue, who like others involved with the former vice president spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the issue.

“Biden and his people don’t want to give it credibility so there is a stalemate right now, in terms of doing anything new,” one Biden associate said regarding whether the Bidens would testify.

For now, Senate Democrats are being advised by their leadership to reject the idea of a trade-off out of hand, keeping the focus instead on the GOP’s refusal to subpoena key administration officials who may have firsthand knowledge about Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.

“The whole discussion is silly because Hunter Biden is not a witness to this matter. … Why not call him as a witness in the O.J. trial?” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with Democrats.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, initially floated the idea of a Hunter Biden-for-Bolton trade during a private GOP meeting last week. Since then, Hunter Biden’s potential testimony has emerged as a potential flash point as it becomes clear that Republicans are determined to either avoid witnesses altogether or seek to trade one witness for another.