WASHINGTON — The Republican-led Senate has delayed a confirmation vote on a judicial nominee opposed by civil rights groups, highlighting the fragile support for President Donald Trump's pick to fill the nation's longest court vacancy.

Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups such as the NAACP have heavily criticized North Carolina lawyer Thomas Farr for his work defending state laws found to have discriminated against African-Americans. Farr is nominated to serve as a district court judge in North Carolina.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is undecided on whether he'll support Farr.

Republicans needed Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote Wednesday to move Farr's nomination forward.

The history of the judicial opening has contributed to the acrimony. President Barack Obama nominated two African-American women to serve on the court, but neither got a hearing.