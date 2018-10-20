North Dakota is home to one of the most important Senate races of 2018, and less than three weeks before Election Day, it’s embroiled in a fierce battle over who can vote.

On Oct. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a new state voter ID requirement to take effect, meaning North Dakotans will be voting under different rules from just a few months ago. The change disproportionately affects American Indians, and tribal leaders and advocacy groups have spent the past week and a half scrambling.

It is an extraordinary situation: The electoral process thrown into chaos at the last minute in a state that will help decide which party controls the Senate.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, is in a tough re-election race in a state President Donald Trump won by 36 percentage points. If she loses, Democrats’ chances of taking the Senate become minuscule. She’s behind in the polls, and if turnout is low among American Indians — who helped elect her in 2012 — it will be all but impossible for her to win.

Under the requirement the Supreme Court just allowed to take effect, North Dakotans can’t vote unless they have identification that shows name, birth date and residential address. Many people on reservations don’t have residential addresses; they use P.O. boxes, and that’s not enough at the polls anymore.

American Indians are about 5 percent of North Dakota’s 750,000 residents, and according to the Native American Rights Fund, they’re more than twice as likely as other voters to lack a form of ID acceptable under the new law. The district court that ruled earlier this year found that about 5,000 American Indian voters did not have the necessary identification and that about 2,300 of that number also lacked supplemental documentation.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Heitkamp, is hoping to flip a Senate seat in a state President Donald Trump won by 36 percentage points.

In 2012, Heitkamp won by fewer than 3,000 votes.

Republicans in North Dakota have been trying to make this change since 2013. The Legislature began debating a voter ID law within months of Heitkamp’s victory.

Until recently, courts had blocked the enforcement of the residential address requirement, holding that it unfairly targeted Indians. Six months ago, a district court judge enjoined the latest version, writing: “The state has acknowledged that Native American communities often lack residential street addresses. Nevertheless, under current state law an individual who does not have a ‘current residential street address’ will never be qualified to vote.”

But in September, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction, and the Supreme Court declined to reinstate it.

State officials say the requirement is needed to prevent voter fraud. They maintain that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised. Democrats disagree.

In a letter to tribal leaders, the Secretary of State’s Office wrote that any voter without a residential address could contact their county’s 911 coordinator, describe the location of their home and, quickly and at no cost, be assigned an address that the coordinator could confirm in an official letter. The voter could then either use that letter to obtain new identification or present it at the polls alongside an ID card that would not have been sufficient on its own.

Advocacy groups have been meeting with tribal leaders on all of North Dakota’s reservations, trying to figure out how to help voters get the addresses and identification they need.

One group, Four Directions, came up with its own plan. It suggested that tribal officials be stationed at every voting location on the state’s reservations, ready to issue ID letters on tribal letterhead. They would use an established addressing system for rural areas to assign residential addresses on the spot.

Oliver and Barbara Semans, co-executive directors of Four Directions, wrote that they believed Secretary of State Al Jaeger had “no authority to prevent tribal governments from implementing this plan” because “tribal governments have the inherent sovereignty to issue residential addresses to any tribal member who may lack such an address.” They urged Jaeger to “publicly support” it. He declined.