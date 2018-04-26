WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Richard Grenell as the U.S. ambassador to Germany on Thursday, filling the high-profile diplomatic position just in time for a White House visit this week by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The vote was 56-42 for the former spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations. A longtime Fox News Channel commentator, Grenell has been controversial over his outspoken views on Twitter. The drawn-out debate became one example of Trump's difficulties to get key positions confirmed.
Grenell served at the U.N. during the George W. Bush administration under four ambassadors — including John Bolton, now Trump's national security adviser.
He was the first openly gay ambassador nominated by Trump.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.