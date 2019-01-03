WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed dozens of President Donald Trump's nominees, a rare moment of bipartisan agreement as Congress prepares to wrap up its session.
Senators late Wednesday approved a new Census director, a drug czar and some 15 ambassadors, including one to war-torn Yemen.
Most of the nominees confirmed were for executive branch positions, including a handful of new U.S. attorneys and members of the Federal Communications Commission. Only a few judicial nominees were part of the deal, as Democrats have opposed many of Trump's picks.
The nominees were approved by voice vote, with most senators still away from Washington during the holiday break. The new Congress convenes on Thursday.
