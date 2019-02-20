MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislators are set to question two key members of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet as they weigh confirmation votes.

Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson will face the Senate's transportation committee Wednesday. Republicans have been leery of Thompson's background as a lobbyist for the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, which has advocated for raising taxes and fees to rebuild Wisconsin roads. Senate Republicans have resisted the idea of raising taxes or fees for road work.

Corrections Secretary-designee Kevin Carr will appear before the Senate judiciary committee. He'll have to defend Evers' plans to cut the inmate population in half and delay closure of the state's troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison until as late as 2023, two years longer than planned.

The full Senate must vote to approve Evers' Cabinet secretaries.