MORGAN, Minn. — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and her four opponents took the stage together for the first time on Tuesday at Farmfest, voicing support for farmers struggling with reduced commodities prices and a trade war.

Smith repeatedly called attention to her work on the farm bill, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support even as it became the subject of bitter partisan fighting in the House. She described herself as someone who works across the political aisle, teaming up with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.) to expand mental health services in schools and Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) to fund a rural health liaison position in the farm bill.

The senator faces an Aug. 14 primary against DFLers Richard Painter and Nick Leonard. Republicans have endorsed state Sen. Karin Housley to run in the special November election, where candidates are competing to fill out the term of former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, who stepped down in January. Republican Bob Anderson is challenging Housley in the primary.

While participants in the forum raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s trade war, Painter was the only candidate to speak stridently against the president.

“We have a reckless president who has commenced a reckless trade war,” said Painter, invoking lessons from the Smoot-Hawley tariffs of the 1930s.

Painter called for the DFL to bring farmers back into the fold. He also sought to portray himself as independent-minded, saying that he would stand up to party bosses, not accept money from political action committees, and would stand for America over partisanship. The former Republican lawyer for President George W. Bush lashed out at state DFL Chairman Ken Martin — who recently criticized Painter for switching parties — and said he would not apologize for serving his country.

Housley said that she’d have a direct line to Trump as a member of his party. But she also described herself as someone who works across the aisle as a state senator from a swing district, and said she’d do the same if elected to go to Washington.

As the heavy rain left puddles in the fields outside, Housley cracked, “There’s a couple of Waters of the U.S. out there” in reference to the Obama-era rule unpopular with farmers for extending clean water regulations to very small bodies of water. Letting the free market work and lessening regulation formed the theme of Housley’s pitch to the agriculture community.

Housley said she was disappointed that Congress couldn’t repeal the Affordable Care Act and said the way to reduce health costs is to open the industry up to the free market. During the Obama administration, “You had so many regulations placed on you, your healthcare costs rose, and now you’re feeling it,” said Housley.

Housley noted that she’d grown up on a Minnesota dairy farm and had supported farmers as a state senator.

Meanwhile, Smith said she’d fought hard for rural broadband and renewable energy, and that it’s important to fight efforts to weaken protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions. Noting the stress that farmers are under now, she said, “It’s so important that we figure out a way of moving beyond the stigma that still exists around treatment for mental health.”

All candidates voiced support for funding infrastructure. Painter criticized government spending on the Vikings football stadium, while Housley took a swipe at funding for light-rail — the two contenders want that money to be spent on more basic projects like roads and bridges. Smith said that she’s talked to people all over the state, especially in rural areas, who can’t get their products to market because of a lack of infrastructure.

Candidates conveyed empathy for struggling farmers, but didn’t have concrete plans to address the president’s international trade controversies.

“I still believe the president is leading us in the right direction,” said Bob Anderson, a Republican.

Anderson said he would only serve for a maximum of two terms if elected, and highlighted his status outside of the political world. “I just think people are tired of the status quo,” said Anderson. “They’re looking for something new … Why not try an outsider?”

Nick Leonard, the only candidate who supports Medicare for All, stressed his common experiences with struggling Minnesotans.

“We need someone who’s going to represent all Minnesotans, not just the wealthy one percent, and I can do that because I’m one of you,” he said.