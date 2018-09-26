MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, who has campaigned on the promise of "draining the swamp," is in Washington, D.C., for a series of fundraisers, including one on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and other top Republican senators.

At two other fundraisers in Washington, Vukmir was to rub elbows with the head of the pro-business advocacy group the American Legislative Exchange Council, top congressional lobbyists and leaders of conservative groups.

Vukmir, a state senator from Brookfield, faces Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the Nov. 6 election. Polls have shown Vukmir trailing and she is casting herself as the underdog in the race.

Invitations obtained by The Associated Press show that Vukmir was to attend a fundraiser Wednesday morning at the office of the anti-abortion group the Susan B. Anthony List. Those slated to attend include both the group's president and board chairman; Lisa Nelson, the chief executive officer of ALEC, a group that offers conservative-minded legislation to legislatures across the country; and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian advocacy group.

An email obtained by the AP also shows that Vukmir had it in her calendar to attend ALEC's 45th anniversary gala at the Trump Hotel on Wednesday night. Vukmir's campaign would not confirm whether she planned to attend.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Vukmir was to hold a fundraiser at the offices of the National Mining Association. That event was to include McConnell and a host of other Republican senators including Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, John Thune, of South Dakota, Roy Blunt, of Missouri, Cory Gardner, of Colorado, and Tom Cotton, of Arkansas.

A third fundraiser hosted by three Washington lobbyists was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Earlier in the campaign, Vukmir ran a television ad showing a plumber trying to unclog a toilet as she promised to "finally drain the swamp."

Vukmir campaign manager Jess Ward defended the Washington fundraisers.

"Senator Baldwin has raised $22.6 million from special interests and Leah will be in Washington so our underdog campaign will have the resources necessary to remind voters that Senator Baldwin let down our veterans at the Tomah VA," Ward said in a statement.

Vukmir has been making Baldwin's reaction to the over-prescription of opioids at the Tomah Veterans Affairs hospital an issue in the campaign. Vukmir has accused Baldwin of not acting quickly enough to the problem at Tomah in 2015, while Baldwin has pointed to her co-sponsoring of a bill signed into law that toughened guidelines for prescribing drugs at VA facilities.

Also, while Baldwin has raised $22.6 million for the race, nearly 37 percent were from individuals who gave less than $200, according to a tally by the Center for Responsive Politics. The majority, about 51 percent, came from individual donations larger than $200, while 8 percent came from political action committees.