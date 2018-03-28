JACKSON, Miss. — A U.S. Senate candidate in Mississippi says he's filing an Internal Revenue Service complaint against a group that complained to the Federal Election Commission about him.
Republican Chris McDaniel said Wednesday he believes Campaign Legal Center is violating its IRS status as a nonprofit group by engaging in political activity.
A senior attorney for the center, Adav Noti, says the center has a long history of filing complaints against candidates.
The center's FEC complaint, filed Monday, says McDaniel and a super PAC are improperly coordinating activities.
McDaniel is running in a November special election to complete a term started by longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who is resigning Sunday.
Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran. She's also running in the special election.
