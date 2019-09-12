WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination of Michelle Bowman to serve a full 14-year term on the seven-member Federal Reserve board.
Bowman was approved Thursday on a 60-31 vote.
She had initially taken the spot on the Fed board designated for a community banker in November 2018 to fill an unexpired term ending on Jan. 31 of next year. Trump, who has been highly critical of the Fed over the past year, renominated her to fill a full 14-year term on the board.
Before joining the Fed, Bowman served as state bank commissioner of Kansas.
The board currently has two vacancies. Trump has not yet submitted his nominations to Congress.
