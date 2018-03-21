MADISON, Wis. — It looks like legislation that would clear the way for a $70 million frac sand processing plant in western Wisconsin is dead.

Meteor Timber wants to build the plant in Monroe County. The Ho-Chunk Nation and Clean Wisconsin have challenged the company's wetland construction permit. A judge is considering whether to allow the project to proceed.

The state Assembly passed provisions last month that would have allowed the company to fill wetlands while the judge is considering the case.

Senate Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Cowles balked at proposal, saying it would obliterate the process. The Senate finished its two-year session on Tuesday night without taking up the provisions.