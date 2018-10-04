MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he's "gotta go with the facts" and supports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after reading the latest FBI background report.

Johnson said in a telephone town hall Thursday that there is "no evidence" to back up claims by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school in 1982.

Johnson says he has to "presume innocence on the allegations that are uncorroborated." Johnson says by "all accounts" Kavanaugh has "been a wonderful person, he's treated women with respect, he's mentored them."

Johnson also says there "just not a hint" of excessive drinking being a problem.

Johnson has supported Kavanaugh since President Donald Trump nominated him. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin opposes Kavanaugh.