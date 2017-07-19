Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office said Wednesday.

The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix said tests revealed “a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma” that was associated with a blood clot above his left eye that was removed last week. “The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” the hospital said. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

“The senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent,” the hospital said.

McCain, 80, R- Ariz., is a six-term senator and was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008.

His daughter Meghan McCain said on Twitter, “The news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family. … It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. He is the toughest person I know.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also issued a statement, saying: “John McCain is a hero. … He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well. We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.