SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch's staff says the retiring Republican lawmaker has no plans to become the ambassador in Australia despite recent speculation.

Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock said Tuesday in a statement that the 84-year-old senator hasn't had any conversations about an ambassadorship.

Whitlock says Hatch is looking forward to "a well-deserved retirement filled with early bird specials at all you can eat buffets and long walks through Costco."

The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported this week that Hatch was being considered for the position.

Hatch announced earlier this year that he will retire when his term ends at the beginning of 2019 after 42 years in office.

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is considered the front-runner to win Hatch's seat.