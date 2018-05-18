NEW YORK — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is aiming for a young demographic.

The New York Democrat is working on her first picture book, "Bold & Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote." Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers announced Friday that the book will come out in November and will be illustrated by Maira Kalman.

"Bold & Brave" will celebrate suffragettes and political activists such as Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman and Ida B. Wells.