WASHINGTON -- Sen. Al Franken on Wednesday sparred with Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn over comments Franken made at earlier hearings on Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Franken, who has already announced he is voting against Sessions, was angry with the way Sen. Ted Cruz portrayed Franken in a hearing he did not attend. Franken told Sessions last month that he thought he was exaggerating his leadership and involvement in 1980s era civil rights cases in one of his nomination questionnaires for attorney general. When Franken challenged him on it, Cruz said later that he thought it was rude and called Franken out on it. Franken says he was not there to defend himself.

CLIP: Exchange between @SenFranken and @JohnCornyn during Franken's statement on Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions. pic.twitter.com/yk5rhWeZUf — CSPAN (@cspan) February 1, 2017

"Sen. Cruz misrepresented what happened. So I would like to take this opportunity to set the record straight," Franken said.

Cornyn interrupted him and said he didn't think it was fair that Franken would take issue with a senator not in attendance.

"Well he should be here, first of all," Franken said, "And secondly he disparaged me, senator."

Cornyn, who is Cruz's senate colleague from Texas, "I object to the senator ... I object to disparaging a colleague on this committee and in particular in the colleague's absence. It's untoward and it's inappropriate and I object."

Chairman Chuck Grassley asked Franken to finish his speech.

Franken continued his speech, calling out Cruz again.

Cornyn interrupted him and said he objected again.

"The senator apparently can't get the message from the chairman," Cornyn said.

"I think the senator from Texas doesn't get the message from the chairman," Franken replied.

"You've put the chairman at an awful bad position at this point ... Could you please leave personalities out of it?" Grassley said.

Cruz eventually showed up and the committee voted along party lines to advance Sessions' as attorney general to the full Senate floor.

Watch the video here. The fireworks begin at minute 7:30