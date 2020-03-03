More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in St. Paul on eve of Super Tuesday
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a presidential campaign rally Monday night at the Roy G. Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Sports
Get a look at a new wrestling tradition at Augsburg
Augsburg added women's wrestling last fall, joining a growing number of American colleges and universities in opening up the sport to both genders. Augsburg is the only Minnesota college currently offering women's wrestling.
Gophers
Gophers women lose sixth in a row
The Gophers women's basketball team lost 99-44 to No. 7 Maryland in their final game of the regular season.
Wild
Wild edged 4-3 by Capitals
The Wild got within one goal with just over seven minutes left, but fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night.
Photography
Protestors force Amy Klobuchar to cancel rally in St. Louis Park
While hundreds of supporters gathered for her homecoming in a St. Louis Park High School gymnasium, dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters streamed in chanting for her to exit the race over her handling of the case against Myon Burrell, a black teenager convicted in a 2002 child slaying when Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney.