Sen. Bernie Sanders arrived in Minnesota Sunday hoping to recapture some of the energy that helped him crush eventual nominee Hillary Clinton by more than 20 points in the 2016 DFL caucus.

Aloni Cruz, 20, was first in line for the evening Sanders rally at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota. She arrived at 6 a.m., three hours before the next people, with a bag of snacks.

“I just really wanted a chance to meet him,” said the University of St. Thomas student, who said she identifies with his life story. She is the daughter of a Mexican immigrant; Sanders’ father came to the United States as a Jewish immigrant from what is now Poland. “He’s been fighting for working class people for a long time.”

Despite the enthusiasm of supporters like Cruz, Sanders will likely face a tougher contest than his landslide victory four years ago.

Unlike 2016, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making a case for the progressive voters who were the Sanders base, and polls show her appeal is working both nationally and in early states.

Both she and Sanders are already mobilizing Minnesota Democrats with staff and volunteers.

Unlike the 2016 caucus, which tends to be populated by hard-core activists, Minnesota will have a presidential primary in 2020, which should mean higher turnout.

This could help Vice President Joe Biden, who boasts near universal name recognition and his association with former President Barack Obama, who may be the most beloved Democrat alive.

And, if Sen. Amy Klobuchar is still in the race for the March 3 Minnesota primary, she offers hometown appeal as the Minnesotan in the race.

Sanders must also reassure Democratic voters that he is up to the job after he recently suffered a heart attack. A Washington Post poll published Sunday found that more than 4 in 10 Democrats say he is not in good enough health to serve as president.

Don’t count Cruz among them.

“He bounced back really fast,” the south Minneapolis resident said. “It showed his commitment to the campaign, and to us.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who endorsed Sanders in October, is expected to join Sanders at the 6 p.m. event.

Before the rally, Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Republican Party in Minnesota, said Sanders and Omar were in town to “spread their radical proposals.”

“While it is clear that Omar, Sanders and the squad have taken over the Democrat Party, Minnesotans deserve their elected officials to stand up against these dangerous policies,” she said. “Their extreme, socialist agenda will bankrupt America, all at the expense of middle-class families.”