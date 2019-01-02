WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday that she is “getting close to a decision” about running for president in 2020.

“I’m continuing to talk to people about it,” the Minnesota Democrat said in an interview in her U.S. Senate office, a day ahead of the start of a new congressional term. She said those discussions have been with a handful of longtime political advisers in Minnesota, some fellow U.S. senators, and others.

Klobuchar, who was elected to a third six-year Senate term in November, said if she does run that her presidential campaign would be headquartered in Minnesota. Her likeliest strategy would be to win or finish strongly in neighboring Iowa, with its nation-leading presidential caucus on Feb. 3, 2020.

Klobuchar declined to put an exact timeline on when she’d reveal her plans. But she acknowledged that the likelihood of a large Democratic field vying to challenge President Donald Trump means she can’t wait too long.

One of Klobuchar’s colleagues, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, launched a presidential exploratory committee on Monday and is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend. A handful of other U.S. senators are expected to jump in the race soon. Former Vice President Joe Biden is considering a run, as are a handful of Democratic governors, members of the U.S. House and other current or former elected officials.

“It doesn’t really matter to me what dates they do it or how they do it,” Klobuchar said of her potential Democratic rivals. “But I do think with a field this big, you don’t have the luxury of waiting for six months or something like that. There’ll be raising money issues, you have issues of hiring people and starting an organization. So all of those things would dictate that you have to make a decision sooner rather than later.”

Klobuchar finished fourth out of 12 possible Democratic contenders in a poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers taken in mid-December, with 10 percent support. Only Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke finished higher.

Klobuchar said in the interview that her record of bipartisan collaboration would make for a strong contrast with Trump, who she said “seems to gravitate to chaos.”

“The way you get to higher ground is by finding common ground,” Klobuchar said.