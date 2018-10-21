A semitrailer trailer truck exiting from one highway in Bloomington to another Sunday morning fell onto a ramp below, authorities said.
The crash occurred after sunrise where Hwy. 169 and Interstate 494 intersect, according to the Fire Department.
The semi was leaving northbound Hwy. 169 for eastbound I-494, when it tumbled down about 8:20 a.m., fire officials said.
The driver was taken by ambulance from the scene with noncritical injuries.
The wreckage is expected to keep closed for several hours the ramp from Marth Road to eastbound Interstate 494.
