Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 are blocked in St. Paul where a semitrailer truck rolled over just past the exit to Mounds Boulevard.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m.  Traffic was getting by in one lane. Westbound traffic was slowing from Hwy. 61 past the scene.

That's not the case in New Brighton. A two-car crash in the left lane near County Road 88 has the left lane blocked on southbound I-35W.  One of the vehicles is sitting sideways in the traffic lane.  The backup extends back to near I-694 at 6:30  a.m. The delay is adding 15 minute to the commute.

Elsewhere across the system, light levels traffic are allowing for swift and easy commutes.

Older Post

Big backups on Hwy. 61 in Newport, I-94 in Minneapolis