Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 are blocked in St. Paul where a semitrailer truck rolled over just past the exit to Mounds Boulevard.
The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Traffic was getting by in one lane. Westbound traffic was slowing from Hwy. 61 past the scene.
That's not the case in New Brighton. A two-car crash in the left lane near County Road 88 has the left lane blocked on southbound I-35W. One of the vehicles is sitting sideways in the traffic lane. The backup extends back to near I-694 at 6:30 a.m. The delay is adding 15 minute to the commute.
Elsewhere across the system, light levels traffic are allowing for swift and easy commutes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Semi rollover has two lanes blocked on I-94 in St. Paul
A left-lane blocking crash on southbound I-35W has traffic stacked up from I-694 down to County Road 88 in New Brighton.
Local
Big backups on Hwy. 61 in Newport, I-94 in Minneapolis
South metro commuters are navigating around car vs. truck crash on eastbound I-494 at France Avenue. The stack up begins back at Hwy. 100.
Local
Tuesday traffic: Travel times jump as congestion grows
Commuters in the northwest metro are dealing with a little fog and that's slowing the drive along eastbound I-94 from St. Michael to Maple Grove.
Local
Fog slowing drive in south metro
Monday's rush hour begins with light levels of traffic and patchy fog.
Local
Weekend traffic: I-35W through Minneapolis and Roseville closes for second straight weekend
MnDOT will complete a resurfacing project between County Road C and NE. 4th Street that it started last weekend while work south of downtown includes the demolition of the 40th Street pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.