Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 are blocked in St. Paul where a semitrailer truck rolled over just past the exit to Mounds Boulevard.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Traffic was getting by in one lane. Westbound traffic was slowing from Hwy. 61 past the scene.

That's not the case in New Brighton. A two-car crash in the left lane near County Road 88 has the left lane blocked on southbound I-35W. One of the vehicles is sitting sideways in the traffic lane. The backup extends back to near I-694 at 6:30 a.m. The delay is adding 15 minute to the commute.

Elsewhere across the system, light levels traffic are allowing for swift and easy commutes.