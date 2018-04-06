COLUMBUS, Wis. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a train-truck crash in south-central Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the semi apparently struck the Amtrak Empire Builder passenger train about five miles east of the Amtrak station in Columbus, Wisconsin, on Friday.
Nobody on the train was injured but two train cars were damaged. There was no immediate word on the condition of the truck driver.
