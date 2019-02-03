A semitrailer truck driver from the Twin Cities passing a slower vehicle on a two-lane highway in southern Minnesota when he hit a couple’s car head-on and killed a passenger in the smaller vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred late Saturday afternoon on Hwy. 14 in Havana Township east of Owatonna, according to the State Patrol.

Killed in the collision was passenger Allison C. Anderson, 58, of Owatonna, the patrol said. The car’s driver, Todd R. Anderson, 67, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to the patrol:

Hashim L. Saddiq, 29, of Blaine, tried to pass a vehicle on eastbound Hwy. 14, and struck the Andersons’ car as it headed west.

Saddiq and his passenger, 28-year-old Abdisalam H. Hassan, 28, of Oakdale, were not injured.