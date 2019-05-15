COLUMBUS, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say speed and inattentive driving are factors in a six-vehicle fatal crash in Columbia County.

Authorities say the driver of a semi failed to slow down in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Tuesday and struck five other vehicles; including a minivan, two SUVs, a pickup and a car. A male passenger in the pickup died at the scene. Five others were taken to the hospital by ambulance or by two Medflight helicopters.

The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed for more than five hours.