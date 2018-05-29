WOLVERTON, Minn. — Authorities say a semi carrying a load of wheat was destroyed when it was struck by a freight train in western Minnesota.
The driver of the semi escaped serious injury in the collision in Wilkin County Tuesday morning. KFGO says the BNSF Railway freight train hit the semi east of Highway 75 near Wolverton.
Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fielder the tracks are marked with crossing signs, but the semi driver didn't see the train approaching.
