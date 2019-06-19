CALEDONIA, Wis. — Authorities say a semi crashed and exploded and ignited other vehicles on Interstate 94 in southeastern Wisconsin.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told The Journal Times that there were multiple victims in the accident Wednesday, but did not describe the extent of their injuries.
A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on I-94 near Highway 20 in Caledonia about 11 a.m., caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.
All lanes of the interstate are closed. A Flight for Life helicopter has been called to the scene.
Minn. Supreme Court: Student's 'cruel tweets' protected by 1st Amendment
A Scott County student was convicted of cyber bullying, but the high court ruled that the "unrelenting torrent of cruel tweets" was protected speech.
Minnesota State colleges and universities poised for 3% tuition hike
The system's governing board is slated to approve the increase, along with increases in some fees and room and board costs.
Citing prevalence of fraud in the profession, judge sends Minn. chiropractor to prison
Patrick Schiltz said "deterrence seems to be much needed" among those in the profession.
Milwaukee police: Person in custody after boy fatally shot
Milwaukee police say they have a person in custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy whose mother said found a gun and shot himself.